Ajimobi Declares Three Days To Mourn Oyo Speaker

The Oyo State Government has officially announced the death of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Michael Adeyemo.

The state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, consequently three days starting from Monday, April 30 to Wednesday, May 2, to mourn Adeyemo who died on Friday at the age of 47 after a sudden illness.

He also directed that flags be flown at half-mast during the period.

Governor Ajimobi, who was on official assignment outside the state, had to rush down to Ibadan when the news broke and headed straight to the Anatomy Department of the University of Ibadan where the late Speaker’s remains were kept.

He had a lengthy discussion with the pathologists to ascertain the likely cause of the death and whether it could have been prevented, after which he spoke with the family members and a large number of sympathisers on the ground.

Governor Ajimobi described the death as a tragic loss to him and the people of the state, saying the late Speaker was his brother, friend and dependable political ally.

“He was a fine gentleman and bridge builder who was committed to the development and progress of the state. His death has left a gaping void that will be difficult to fill.”

The governor lamented that death has again taken away one of the brightest, dutiful and committed political leaders in the state, who used his sagacity in piloting the affairs of the Assembly without rancour.

As the leader of the legislative arm of government, with members from different political parties, Ajimobi said Adeyemo ensured that the relationship with the Executive was very robust.

“He was an energetic young man that was always prepared to sacrifice his time, expertise and resources to ensure that the relationship between the Executive and Legislature did not break down at any time, no matter how thorny the issue might be.

“Political leaders from Ibarapa zone deferred to him because of his candour, gentleness, respect and his amiable disposition to all, young and old. He was a rallying point for the Assembly leaders, who held him in high esteem because of his unassuming nature,” the governor added.

He further condoled with the deceased’s family, colleagues in the State House of Assembly, political associates, friends and loved ones.

Born into the Adeyemo family of Alaarun Compound in Lanlate, Ibarapa East Local Government Area of the State, the late Speaker was the first child of the family.

Adeyemo bagged two University degrees, first at the University of Port Harcourt in Educational Management, graduating in Second Class Upper and at the prestigious University of Ibadan, where he studied Law and graduated in 2004. He practised at the Olujinmi & Akeredolu Law Firm.

He made his foray into politics in 2007 and had been a member of the state assembly from 2011 till his death on April 27, 2018.