Army Arrests Suspected Militia Herdsmen After Gunfight In Benue

The Nigerian Army has arrested three suspected militia herdsmen in one of their camps located close to Tormatar village in Benue State.

Commanding Officer of the 72 Special Forces, Makurdi, Colonel Suleiman Mohammed, consequently paraded the suspects before reporters on Saturday in the state capital.

He revealed that the suspects were apprehended by troops in Guma Local Government Area of the state on April 26.

According to the Commanding Officer, the suspected militia herdsmen, identified as Abubakar Umaru, Adamu Likita, and Yusufa Alhaja, opened fire on the soldiers during the attempt to arrest them.

Items recovered from the suspects who confessed to being indigenes of Awe LGA of Nasarawa State include two AK 47 rifles, live ammunition, cutlass and assorted charms.

Colonel Mohammed further confirmed the arrest of one Aliyu Tashaku by the military for his alleged involvement in the attacks on Benue communities.

He disclosed that the military was conducting an investigation into Tashaku’s arrest after he was picked up by troops in the state capital.