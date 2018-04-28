President Buhari Congratulates Mike Adenuga At 65

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to business magnate, philanthropist and one of Nigeria’s most renowned entrepreneurs, Mr Michael Adenuga Jnr (GCON), who turns 65 on April 29, 2018.

The President’s goodwill message was conveyed in a statement on Saturday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

He joined the family, friends and the business community in congratulating Adenuga, who rose from a modest background, defied many odds, and realised his dream of setting up and grooming successful companies in the oil and gas, banking and telecom sectors.

President Buhari commended the business mogul’s deep sense of loyalty and patriotism by investing in sectors that have created jobs for many Nigerians.

He also noted that his investment has added a strong value in the provision of effective services that make life easier and more comfortable for many in the country, and across the African continent.

Apart from creating jobs through entrepreneurship, the President reaffirmed that Adenuga’s contribution to the development of sports and the entertainment industry remains remarkable, especially as both sectors of the economy continue to provide lifelines for many, and inspiring ingenuity and creativity.

He said the business magnate’s exploration and encouragement of youth entrepreneurship in the country would always be remembered, while his penchant for helping the less privileged through scholarships and healthcare financing deserves more commendations.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God grants the Otunba of Ijebu land longer life, good health, and more wisdom to continue serving the country and humanity.