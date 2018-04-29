2019: PDP Pledges To Revamp Economy, Restore Peace

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its party will revamp the economy once given an opportunity by Nigerians to return to power in 2019.

According to the party, the role of law will come into play and will restore democratic tenets.

The PDP, which said it is already working on a robust blueprint for national cohesion and economic recovery urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the democratic process because of the misrule of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC), but join forces with the reformed PDP to rescue the nation.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this while receiving a delegation of PDP officials from Kogi state in his office at the weekend, said the only way to end the economic recession, human rights abuses and daily bloodletting bedeviling our nation in the last three years is for all Nigerians to rally with the PDP and vote out President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC in 2019.

According to Ologbondiyan, “it is now clear to all that President Buhari and his dysfunctional APC are the main problems of Nigeria today. Not only that they have ruined our once robust economy with their restrictive economic policies, their nepotic tendencies are directly responsible for the escalation of hostilities and bloodletting in various parts of our country today.

The Buhari administration has shown that it is completely incompetent and lacks the capacity to run an economy as big as ours; it has shown that it lacks the all-inclusive comportment to ensure a united and cohesive nation and has resorted to repressive tendencies, including direct violation of rights of citizens, to cover its failures.

Today, it is obvious to all that there is no hope for the nation under the APC and Buhari Presidency.

“On our part, the PDP believes in a united Nigeria and the potentials of Nigerians as a people. That is why the PDP always run on democratic principles and all-inclusive policies that effectively galvanize the productive energies of our people for national cohesion and economic prosperity, as witnessed in the 16 years of PDP in governance.

“As a party committed to the good of all, we have continued to spread out to Nigerians from across all walks of life in developing a recovery blueprint to re-open our national space for peace, reconciliation, cohesion and economic recovery, immediately we are returned into office.

“So the solution is for Nigerians to brace up and rally on the platform of the repositioned PDP to rescue and rebuild our nation, come 2019.

Speaking at the event, leader of the delegation Hon Idris Lokoja commended the new leadership of the PDP for its efforts in rebuilding the party. He said Nigerians are collectively looking up to the PDP as the only credible platform to rescue our nation and ensure a peaceful and prosperous nation.