Bandits Kill 14 Miners, Injure 13 Others In Kaduna Community

At least 14 miners were killed and 13 others injured when armed bandits attacked Janruwa community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the gunmen invaded a mining site located in the community and opened fire on the miners who were armless.

Locals in the community noted that 14 people were killed in the process.

However, the Kaduna state Police Commissioner, Mr Austin Iwar, confirmed the incident to Channels Television adding that 10 bodies have been so far recovered from the attack and 13 others injured.

He said that the bodies of the victims have been deposited at the General Hospital mortuary in Birnin-Gwari while those injured were taken to various hospitals in Birnin Gwari and Kaduna state capital for treatment.

He further noted that more troops have been deployed to the affected community to forestall a fresh attack.

It is not clear why the bandits stormed the mining site, but reports say they were on revenge mission over the alleged killings of their gang members by local vigilantes.

The attack is coming barely a month after 11 soldiers and two policemen were killed in the same community by suspected armed bandits.

Despite the deployment of troops to Birnin Gwari to forestall the incessant attacks on villagers and travellers, the community has continued to witness series of attacks, kidnappings and killings by armed bandits, a situation which is given the residents and travellers a major concern.

.