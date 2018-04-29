Be Innovative, El-Rufai Charges Youths

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has asked youths and women in the state to be more innovative and creative to be able to reap the maximum benefits from the society.

The governor has also asked them to intensify more efforts in securing patents, trademarks and copyrights for their works against pirates, rather than over-dependence on revenue from crude oil.

He made this known on Saturday while marking the World Intellectual Property Day, celebrated globally to encourage creativity and innovation.

Represented by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Justice, Umma Aliyu, noted that youths are the future and it is important for them to secure it by being innovative and creative.

According to her, exploring other sectors of the economy rather than relying solely on crude oil, will improve the welfare of Nigerians.

World Intellectual Property Day is usually to marked to highlight the role of intellectual property rights, such as patents, trademarks, industrial designs, and copyright, in spurring innovation and creativity.