Buhari Arrives Washington DC, To Hold Talks With Trump

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday arrived Washington DC ahead of his bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump.

This was after he landed at the Joint Base Andrews Airport, Washington earlier today.

President Buhari is in the United States on the invitation of President Trump who he is scheduled to meet with on Monday.

Buhari was received on arrival at Blair House, the US Presidential Guest House by Nigerian Ambassador to USA Sylvanus Nsofor, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Governor Simon Lalung of Plateau State, Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Monsurat Sunmonu and Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama.

He was also welcomed by top Nigerian businessmen including Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, Tope Shonubi of Sahara Energy, among others.

The President earlier left Nigeria on Saturday.

According to Buhari’s Special Adviser on media and publicity, both presidents are expected to discuss to “discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries.”

The bilateral meeting will also afford both leaders the opportunity to advance shared priorities, such as: promoting economic growth, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security.

The meeting is expected further deepen the US-Nigeria relationship.

Talks will also be held between senior Nigerian Government officials and executives of major US companies in the areas of agriculture, aviation and transportation.