CAF Bans Nigerian Referee, Joseph Ogabor For Attempted Match Manipulation

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banned a Nigerian referee, Joseph Ogabor, for one year over an alleged attempt to manipulate a match he officiated.

According to CAF’s website on Sunday, the decision follows investigations conducted and evidence submitted by the South African match officials of the said match, who were contacted by Ogabor to provide “technical assistance” to the Nigerian team.

Ogabor has received a blow from the continental’s football governing body three weeks after presiding over a confederation cup clash between Plateau United and USM Alger played on April 7, 2018, in Lagos.

Also, Plateau United was cautioned to refrain from the practice of hospitality gifts which tend to create the wrong impression.

Meanwhile, the South African Football Association have been ordered to render an apology to the NFF after investigations proved there was no evidence of whatsoever of any official of the NFF regarding an allegation of $30,000 bribe.