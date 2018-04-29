‘Every Lie Has Expiry Date,’ Melaye Says After Attempt To Recall Him Fails

Senator Dino Melaye who is currently on admission at the National Hospital has thanked his constituents for rejecting attempts to recall him from Senate, saying every lie has expiry date.

The Senator, who is representing Kogi West, in a Tweet on Sunday appreciated people of his constituents for standing by him and having confidence in him.

“Every lie has an expiry date. Forces of evil will never triumph over forces of light. God is with us

“Thank you my people. God bless you all. Thank you for the confidence reposed on me. I will not let you down. I will always stand by the truth and the people at all times. God bless Kogi west,” his tweet read.

READ ALSO: Full Results Of Verification Exercise For Dino Melaye’s Recall

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Sunday declared that the recall exercise on Saturday had failed after the verified signatories to the petition for his recall fell short of requirements

For the verification exercise to succeed, 50 percent plus one of the signatories to the petition had to be verified.

However, based on the results announced by Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti, the Declaration Officer for the exercise held in the senatorial district on Saturday, only 18,742 of the 189,870 of the signatories to the petition for the Senator’s recall were verified by INEC.

The verified signatories represent 5.34 percent of the 351,146 registered voters in the Senatorial district.

Melaye reacted to the news of the failed attempt to recall him from his hospital bed in the National Hospital where he is receiving treatment after he reportedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle in a bid to escape and sustained injuries.