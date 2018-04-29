Gridlock On 3rd Mainland As LASEMA Conducts Stimulation Exercise

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency( LASEMA) has advised motorists to avoid the Third Mainland bridge following a gridlock which is as a result of a live simulation exercise presently being conducted by the agency.

The exercise is conducted in collaboration with stakeholders tagged “Operation Oko Jososa”, which is opposite the Unilag Waterfront, inward Lagos Island.

In a statement by LASEMA Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Kehinde, the exercise is a simulation of multiple road accidents involving a luxurious bus and five other vehicles one of which plunged into the Lagos Lagoon.

The aim is to sharpen synergy, foster collaboration, improve the level of preparedness and increase the response capability of stakeholders in the management of multiple casualty incidents in along the 3rd Mainland Bridge which more often than not witnesses this kind of event.

Those involved are men of the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) State Environmental Health and Monitoring Unit (SEHMU ), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps, Lagos State Waterway Authority (LASWA), Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Marine Police National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Nigerian Security & Civil Defence Corp and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Lagos State Government, however, advised motorists and Lagosians at large not to panic as this exercise is only alive simulation exercise to ascertain the capability, response time and coordination among emergency response which requires coordinated Multi-Agency response.