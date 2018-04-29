Iran Nuclear Deal ‘Not Negotiable’ – Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear deal his country reached with international powers was “not negotiable”.

“The nuclear deal or any other subject under its pretext is not negotiable in any way,” Rouhani told Macron in a telephone call, quoted by the website of the Iranian presidency.

“Iran will not accept any restrictions beyond its commitments,” he said after new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of Iran’s “ambition to dominate the Middle East” during a visit to Israel.

AFP