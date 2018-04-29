Iran Nuclear Deal ‘Not Negotiable’ – Rouhani

Updated April 29, 2018
Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani gives a speech in the city of Tabriz in the northwestern East-Azerbaijan province on April 25, 2018, during an event commemorating the city as the 2018 capital of Islamic tourism. ATTA KENARE / AFP

 

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear deal his country reached with international powers was “not negotiable”.

“The nuclear deal or any other subject under its pretext is not negotiable in any way,” Rouhani told Macron in a telephone call, quoted by the website of the Iranian presidency.

“Iran will not accept any restrictions beyond its commitments,” he said after new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of Iran’s “ambition to dominate the Middle East” during a visit to Israel.

AFP



