Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian On Gaza Border

Israeli soldiers shot two Palestinians on Sunday as they tried to infiltrate the country from the Gaza Strip, killing one of them and arresting the other, the army said.

“2 suspects attempted to infiltrate Israel from the southern Gaza Strip and damage the (border) security fence,” the army tweeted.

“In response, IDF (army) troops fired towards them. One of the suspects was killed, and the other was injured and transferred to security forces for further questioning.”

AFP