Saraki Pledges To Renovate NYSC Camp In Kwara

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has pledged to revamp the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Kwara State.

Dr Saraki also assured payment of the monthly allowances from the state government.

According to him, he will use “persuasive powers” to encourage the state government to begin payment.

The Senate President who was on a visit to the state on Saturday inspecting the clinics and hostels condoled with the 2018 Batch A over the death of a female corper, Amadi Eva Ichechukwu.

Amadi, with the state code kw/18a/0135, died while still undergoing orientation course on camp.

She was said to be a graduate of oil and gas engineering from the University of Port Harcourt.

The Senate President said that relevant authorities must take responsibility to avert the recurrence of such tragedy.

He described the youths of the nation as full of potentials and must intensify efforts to lay a foundation that would strengthen their potentials and capacities.

The state coordinator of NYSC, Mr Amaefule Regimius, mentioned the challenges confronting the corps in the state, called for concerted effort to provide some of the infrastructure needed on the orientation camp.

He said the last time the camp was renovated was 2015 when the Senate President was the state governor.