Soldiers Nab Four Boko Haram Suspects In Yobe

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested four suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State.

The suspects were arrested by soldiers of the 233 Battalion during a raid in Mingel and Damagun in Fune Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement announcing the arrests, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, said they were arrested on Friday with their collaborator.

Four phones and N150,000 were among items recovered from the suspects whose ages ranged from 20 to 40 years.

A day earlier, troops of Forward Operation Base in Potiskum while on routine patrol arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist in Nangere Local Government Area.

The army urged residents to report any suspicious movement to security agencies for action.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has built a new detention facility for Boko Haram suspects.

The 200-capacity detention centre at the Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, was inaugurated by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas on Saturday.

The centre will house suspected Boko Haram insurgents who are being profiled either for prosecution or reintegration.

The facility which was constructed by the army’s 47 Engineer Brigade, has two wings. Each of the wings consists of two centres, equipped with heat and odour extractors as toilets with borehole for constant water supply.