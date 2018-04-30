Aircraft Purchase: Buhari Acted Under Doctrine Of Necessity – Keyamo

The Spokesperson for President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, has explained the withdrawal of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account for the purchase of Tucano Aircraft by the presidency.

Keyamo, who was a guest on Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics said President Buhari acted under the doctrine of necessity, noting that the President’s action was justifiable.

“Nigerians will understand that the President acted under necessity. In this case, there is justification for what Buhari did and that is found in the doctrine of necessity,” he said.

He explained that the purchase of Tucano Aircraft was done in the overall interest of Nigerians as it is aimed at combating terrorism and insurgency.

Keyamo, who is also a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) praised the Buhari administration for transparency in handling the affairs of the country.

This he explained was the reason why the United States of America sold the weapons to Nigeria.

“It is a credit to Mr President that he went back to the National Assembly to seek approval.

“Other Presidents did not do that at all. Obasanjo paid about $17 billion to pay the Paris club without even going back to the NASS even thereafter. So it is a huge credit to Buhari that he wants to still instill some financial discipline,” Keyamo said.

President Buhari had come under criticism especially by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the controversial purchase of the aircraft at the sum of $496 million.

The Senate had during its plenary last week Thursday asked Senate President Bukola Saraki to invoke Section 143 of the constitution in view of President Buhari’s approval of the extra-budgetary spending of 496 million dollars to purchase the aircraft.

In a motion moved by the Chairman Senate Committee on Public Account, Senator Mathew Urhogide, is of the opinion that “It’s a violation of Section 80 subsection 1, 2, 3, 4.

He said, “The procedure of the expenditure is wrong. There ought to be an appropriation before such expenditure. I hereby request that the Senate President should invoke Section 18 of the Constitution.”

Some Senators who expressed disapproval at the President’s action also moved for impeachment proceedings be levelled against President Buhari over moves to add the purchase meant to be delivered in 2020 in this year’s budget appropriation.