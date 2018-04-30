Benue Govt Denies Declaring Monday Public Holiday, Restricting Movement

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has denied declaring a public holiday and restriction of movement today, therefore residents should disregard any rumour concerning it.

The governor rather explained that the fasting and prayer jointly organised by the State Government and Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN does not affect work and markets.

In a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, he advised the people to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation.

The Governor also cautioned those spreading false rumours to desist from creating fear among the people, while reassuring the people of the state that his administration is working tirelessly to strengthen security in every part of the state.

Similarly, the Benue State Police Command has described the movement restriction rumours as mischievous, misleading and the handiwork of criminal minded people who do not mean well for the state.

The police, therefore, asked residents to go about their daily business without any fear of intimidation or molestation.