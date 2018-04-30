BREAKING: Trump Hails Buhari For Fighting ‘Massive Corruption’, Terrorism

United States President Donald Trump has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for fighting corruption and terrorism in Nigeria.

The US President said this on Monday when both leaders were addressing a press conference after their meeting in the White House.

“Nigeria has a reputation for very massive corruption. I also know that the President (Buhari) has been able to cut that down very substantially. We talked about that, he is working on it and they have made a lot of progress and I think they will continue to make a lot of progress,” Trump said.

Trump said this cut down on corruption in Nigeria will attract investors from the US to Nigeria.

“We have a lot of people in this country that invests in Nigeria, so cutting down on that corruption element and a corrupt element is very important to us and the President (Buhari) will be able to do that,” he added.

He also recognised Nigeria’s effort in its fight against terrorism and promised to support the country in that regard.

“Nigeria is one of the first African nation to join the coalition to defeat ISIS and Nigerian forces are currently leading regional efforts to defeat ISIS in West Africa and doing very well as we have. Nigeria is also leading Africa in the fight against Boko Haram,” he said.

