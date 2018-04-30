Channels Kids Cup: 32 Schools Shortlisted For Lagos Preliminaries

Channels Television  
Updated April 30, 2018
Channels Kids Cup: 32 Schools Shortlisted For Lagos Preliminaries
File photo

 

The technical committee of the Channels International Kids Cup has shortlisted 32 schools to compete in the Season 10 of the Lagos preliminaries.

Screening more 100 entries received online on Monday in Lagos, the committee commended the selected schools for adhering to the competition’s rules and regulations.

It, however, asked those who do not make the shortlist to always read and understand the rules before registering.

Last year’s finalists, X-Planter Primary School from Ikorodu led the list of private schools that made the shortlist.

Others are St. Jude’s Private School, Festac Town, Gem Private School, Omole, Salaudeen Primary School, Ikorodu, and Supreme Education Foundation Schools, Magodo, among others.

Some of the government schools that also made the shortlist are Methodist Primary School, Agboyi; Primary School, Ketu; Oke Ifako Primary School, Gbagada; and Oye Primary School, Mushin, among others.

According to the organisers, the draw for the Lagos preliminaries will be done on Friday, May 4 while action will commence on the May 7 – 11.

Two teams will emerge from the tournament to represent Lagos at the international finals.

Complete List Of 32 Shortlisted Schools

  1. X-Planter Primary School, Ikorodu
  2. Salaudeen Nursery And Primary School, Ikorodu
  3. Agboyi Primary School, Ketu
  4. Abina Omololu Primary School, Surulere
  5. Jude’s Private School, Festac Town
  6. Methodist Nur. & Primary School
  7. Infant Jesus Primary School, Ajegunle
  8. Oke Ifako Primary School, Gbagada
  9. Green Haven Montessori School, Isheri North
  10. Akoka Primary School, Akoka
  11. Straightgate School, Magodo
  12. Zummuratul Islamiya Primary School, Ikorodu
  13. Gem Private School, Omole Phase One
  14. Army Children School, Abule-Egba
  15. Maryland Convent Primary School, Maryland
  16. Lagos State Model Primary School, Badore
  17. Naowa Primary School, Ikeja Military Cantonment
  18. Donmen Schools, Ajegunle
  19. Community Primary School, Imota, Ikorodu
  20. Innercity Mission Primary School, Oregun Ikeja
  21. Bols International School, Ipaja
  22. Troika School, Lekki
  23. Bernadette Schools, Ipaja
  24. Oke Isagun Primary School, Alimosho
  25. St Paul Catholic Primary School, Apapa Road
  26. United Native Of Africa Primary School (Una), Ikorodu
  27. Islamic Model Primary School, Mushin
  28. Eunifrance School, Ikorodu
  29. Mainland Model Primary School, Mushin
  30. Supreme Education Foundation Schools, Magodo
  31. Paul’s Anglican School, Lagos Island
  32. Oye Primary School, Mushin



More on Sports

Hamilton Accuses Vettel Of Breaking Rules

Egypt Football Star Salah Signals Progress In Image Dispute

‘The War Isn’t Over’, Ribery Issues Bayern Battle Cry

Barcelona Have Been Far Superior In La Liga, Says Messi

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV