I Will Like To Visit Nigeria, It’s An Amazing Country – Trump

United States President Donald Trump says he would like to visit Nigeria and hailed efforts being made to improve the country.

Trump said this on Monday at the White House while holding a joint conference with President Muhammadu Buhari after their bilateral meeting.

The United States President had found himself in the eye of the storm earlier this year when he was accused of calling African nations “shithole countries”.

Asked if he would consider visiting Nigeria, he said, “I would very much like to visit Nigeria. It is an amazing country and in certain ways, I hear from the standpoint of the beauty of a country, there is no country more beautiful.”

Both President Buhari and Trump, however, said they did not discuss his reported use of vulgar language to describe African nations.

President Buhari told journalists he kept quiet about it because he was not sure about the accuracy of the reports.

“I am very careful with what the press says about others and myself. I am not sure about the validity or whether that allegation against the President (Trump) was true or not. So, the best thing for me is to keep quiet,” President Buhari said in response to a question about it.

Affirming that the issue wasn’t discussed, Trump, however, stressed that there are some countries that are in “very bad shape and (are) very tough places to live in”.

Trump added, “We didn’t discuss it because the President (Buhari) knows me and he knows where I am coming from and I appreciate that.”