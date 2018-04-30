Trump Confirms Sale Of Super Tucano Aircraft To Nigeria

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed the sale of Super Tucano aircraft by the US government to Nigeria.

Trump said this on Monday when he both leaders were addressing a press conference after their meeting in the White House noting that the aircraft will improve Nigeria’s terrorism fight.

“We are also helping our Nigerian partners by facilitating intelligence, cooperation and providing training and military equipment to Nigerian forces. For example, we recently sold Nigeria 12 US A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, great aircraft, in the first ever sale of American military equipment to Nigeria.

This new aircraft will improve Nigeria’s ability to target terrorists and protect civilians,” he said.

President Buhari had earlier come under criticism over purchase of the Turcano aircrafts with some Nigerian senators moving for his impeachment.

The Senators during plenary, last week Thursday, asked Senate President Bukola Saraki to invoke Section 143 of the constitution in view of President Buhari’s approval of the extra-budgetary spending of $496 million to purchase the aircraft.

The Spokesperson for President Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo however defended Buhari action on Sunday saying Buhari acted under the doctrine of necessity.

He also said beyond helping Nigeria to tackle corruption, his administration is also committeed to ending scourge of human trafficking and smuggling.

“My administration is committed to combating both jihadist movement and the scourge of human trafficking and smuggling. In the world today, there is more human trafficking than they have ever been. You can believe that.

“They (smugglers) use the internet better than almost anybody is able to use the internet. So, think of it, in the modern world, in this world, there is more human trafficking and slavery than at anytime in the history of this world. It is hard to believe.”

