BREAKING: Scores Feared Dead As Bomb Explosion Rocks Adamawa

Many people are feared dead following a bomb explosion in a market in Mubi, Adamawa State.

The explosion is said to have been caused by suicide bombers who detonated their bomb vests at the crowdy location.

A civil defence personnel confirmed the explosion to Channels Television noting that it was a twin bomb blast.

There are reports of casualties due to the explosion.

Police PPRO in the state also confirmed the incident.

