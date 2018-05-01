BREAKING: Scores Feared Dead As Bomb Explosion Rocks Adamawa
Many people are feared dead following a bomb explosion in a market in Mubi, Adamawa State.
The explosion is said to have been caused by suicide bombers who detonated their bomb vests at the crowdy location.
A civil defence personnel confirmed the explosion to Channels Television noting that it was a twin bomb blast.
There are reports of casualties due to the explosion.
Police PPRO in the state also confirmed the incident.
More To Follow…