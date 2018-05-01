Germany Wants ‘Permanent Exemption’ On Steel Tariffs

Germany Tuesday called for a “permanent exemption” on steel and aluminium tariffs after the US decided to postpone a decision on the issue.

“The German government has taken note” of the decision by US President Donald Trump to hold off on imposing controversial tariffs on steel and aluminium from the EU, Canada and Mexico, a government spokeswoman said.

But Germany “is still waiting for a permanent exemption” from the tariffs and wants the European Commission to “continue dialogue with the United States”.

AFP