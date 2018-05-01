Israel Clears Police Of Guilt In Arab Man’s Death

It said that the police use of firearms was reasonable in light of their belief that their lives were in danger.

But it added there were “some issues” that the department referred back to the national police chief and the head of the police disciplinary department for them to consider if there was a need for disciplinary action.

The statement said the Shin Bet internal security agency had examined the scene immediately after the deaths and had subsequently abandoned its investigation, saying it was unable to determine whether there had been a “terror attack”.

Qiyan’s nephew Raed demanded a broader investigation.

“Who planned it, who took part, who gave the orders, who opened fire, who left him to bleed for 30 minutes and prevented medics from reaching him,” he told Israeli public radio, citing what he said were the post-mortem findings.

He said that his late uncle had been a respected teacher and had represented Israel as a delegate to international conferences on education, science and technology.

Arab Israelis — including some 300,000 Bedouins — are descendants of Palestinians who remained after the creation of the state of Israel in 1948.

They now makeup around 17.5 percent of the Jewish state’s population and say the state systematically discriminates against them.

AFP