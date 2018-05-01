Workers’ Day: Ekweremadu Supports Calls For New Minimum Wage

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has backed the demand for a review of the monthly National Minimum Wage.

The Deputy Senate President stated this in his message to commemorate the occasion of the International Workers’ Day, 2018.

“I salute the Nigerian workers for their immense sacrifice, labour, resilience, and patriotism, which have kept Nigeria going. They have also not relented even in the face of untold challenges and hardship.

” I support workers’ demand for a new minimum wage and the ongoing negotiations initiated by the government to that effect.

“Even if the workers cannot have exactly the N66,500 new monthly National Minimum Wage, which they currently demand, they should have at least N50,000 as the new monthly minimum wage”.

“However, we must take the necessary steps to lighten their burdens, especially in the face of excruciating economic realities and in line with the anti-corruption crusade.

“It is becoming more difficult for workers to survive on N18,000 minimum wage. It is absolutely less than a living wage. The take-home pay has left most workers stranded on the road as it is becoming very difficult for an average worker to take care of essential needs, especially in the absence of basic amenities.

In a statement by his spokesman, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu reiterated that it would be difficult to wage a successful war against graft in the absence of a reasonable wage for the workers.

“A new, reasonable, and realistic minimum wage is central to the war against corruption because we cannot in good conscience expect that the citizens will wholeheartedly fight corruption on an empty stomach.

“That is why the basic responsibility of any government is the welfare and security of the citizens and their property so that they are not tempted to resort to self-help. The Nigerian workers deserve a better deal”, he added.

He, therefore, wished the workers a happy Labour Day celebration.