Workers Day: NASS Will Speed Up Passage Of Minimum Wage Bill – Dogara

As workers in Nigeria join others across the world to mark the International Workers’ Day, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has promised that the National Assembly will work toward improving the welfare of workers.

To ensure this, the Speaker said the National Assembly would speedily pass the minimum wage bill once it is presented to it.

Mr Dogara made the promise via his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Labour unions in the country have been holding talks with the Federal Government about the need to review the minimum wage upwards.

According to labour leaders, the current minimum wage of N18,000 which has been in effect for at least seven years does not capture the current realities and is insufficient.

As a result of the demands, the Federal Government had in May 2017 set up a National Minimum Wage Committee to come up with a new minimum wage for the country.

Mr Dogara, who acknowledged the importance of workers to the growth and prosperity of Nigeria, said once the committee completes their task and a bill is presented to the National Assembly, the lawmakers would do their part.

“We see the struggles you go through to survive on wages that can barely last through the first week of the month. We commend your courage, your commitment to service and nation building and urge you to continue supporting government policies,” he tweeted.

“I assure you that @nassnigeria (the National Assembly) will give expeditious passage to the Minimum Wage Bill whenever it is transmitted by the Executive and any other initiative which will promote the welfare of the Nigerian worker.”