Alleged N4.9bn Money Laundering: Trial Of Fani-Kayode, Others Stalled

The trial of two former ministers, Femi Fani-Kayode and Nenadi Usman, did not go on at the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos on Wednesday due to the absence of the third defendant, Danjuma Yusuf.

The trio are facing trial alongside a company, Joint Trust Dimensions Nigeria Limited, on 17 counts of alleged money laundering to the tune of N4.9billion preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The case was scheduled for the continuation of trial today but at the start of proceedings, the counsel to the third defendant, Kevin Nwofo, informed the court of the absence of his client.

Mr Nwofo also told the court that he received a call in the early hours of Tuesday from the wife of the third defendant, who informed him that her husband had slumped in the bathroom while having a shower.

He said the wife had called out neighbours who joined in taking the defendant to the hospital.

The defence counsel also mentioned that the incident occurred in Jere in Kaduna State and he had yet to travel down to get a copy of the hospital diagnosis.

He, however, promised to get details of the diagnosis from the hospital and make same available to the court.

Nwofo then followed this up with a request for an adjournment of the trial.

Other defence counsels supported the request for adjournment and the EFCC prosecutor, Nnaemeka Omewa, had no objections.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa consequently held that he would treat the request as exceptional as all the defendants have always showed up for their trial.

The court then vacated the prior trial dates of May 3 and 4 and adjourned till June 11 and 12 for the continuation of trial at the request of all parties.