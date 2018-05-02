Asaba 2018: Confederation of Africa Athletics Officials Set To Inspect Facilities

Officials of the Confederation of Africa Athletics, CAA will this weekend visit Asaba, Delta state to inspect and evaluate the facilities put in place to host the 21st African Senior Athletics Championships.

Those expected in Asaba for the fact-finding mission include Lamine Faty – Chief Executive Officer of the African Athletics body as well as Gungaram Gerard Vivian who is the Director Technical of the CAA and member IAAF Technical Commission.

CAA in a statement signed by Head of Media and Publicity for Asaba 2018, Olukayode Thomas, said the officials will be conducting the inspection to be able to have firsthand information, progress reports and generally see how prepared Delta State is to host the rest of the African continent.

“Yes, the CAA officials will be coming in this weekend to see the level of work that has been done, they will be going around and also have meetings with top Delta State officials,” Thomas said.

He revealed further that the CAA delegation will be officially welcomed to Nigeria by the Local Organising Committee, LOC Chairman, Solomon Ogba who has assured that all the world-class facilities meant for the African championships will be on the ground way before the deadline given.

Already over 25 countries have registered almost 1000 athletes for Asaba 2018 and many more entries are still being expected.

Aside the large number of athletes, the quality of the already registered athletes indicates Asaba 2018 will become a record breaker in terms of performances.

South Africa are the defending champions – having won the last two editions hosted in Marrakech, Morocco and Durban, South Africa.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State, will host the Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships from August 1-5.