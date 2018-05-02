Frozen Accounts: Court Adjourns Patience Jonathan’s Rights Suit

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday adjourned till May to hear a suit filed by the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, to challenge the freezing orders placed on some of her accounts.

Mrs Jonathan filed the suit in 2016 to challenge the ‘no debit order’ placed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on four of her accounts, with a total of $15.5million.

Alongside Skye bank, Mrs Jonathan also listed a former aide to President Jonathan, Waripamo-Owei Dudafa and four companies as defendants.

The companies are: Pluto Property and Investment Company Limited; Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Limited; Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Limited; and Avalon Global Property Development Limited.

Although the accounts were said to be opened in the names of the four companies and linked to Dudafa, Mrs Jonathan came forward to lay claims to the funds.

At the proceedings today (Wednesday), the defence team informed the court that the EFCC had sought for permission to file additional processes and same had not been served.

When asked by the court the date the processes were filed, the EFCC counsel replied that it was filed on April 27.

In his ruling, Justice Mohammed Idris held that the parties were entitled to time to look at the processes after receipt and file replies if necessary.

He consequently adjourned the case till May 22 for hearing.