Why Dino Melaye Was Re-Arrested, After Meeting Bail Conditions – Police

The police have explained why Senator Dino Melaye was re-arrested today after his arraignment and subsequently meeting bail conditions.

The lawmaker representing Kogi West was arraigned in court by the Police on Wednesday at Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Abuja.

He was granted bail in the sum of N90million by the court, having met the bail condition but was rearrested by the police shortly after his release.

The police in a statement on Wednesday said Melaye was re-arrested for his pending offences of criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

The statement which was signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood explained that Melaye will be arraigned without further delay.

“The Police investigation team re-arrested Senator Dino Melaye today, 2nd May 2018 after his arraignment at Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse for the pending offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms already filed in a Court of competent jurisdiction in Lokoja for which he will be arraigned without further delay,” the statement read in part.

The statement read further that Melaye was arraigned in Abuja today for criminal conspiracy, causing damage to government property, attempted suicide and escape from lawful custody.

Melaye’s arraignment in court today according to the police was subsequent to his discharge from the National Hospital after he was confirmed fit for trial.

The Senator landed in the National Hospital after jumping out of a moving police vehicle on Tuesday, April 24.

The police vehicle was conveying him to Lokoja, Kogi State where he is expected to be interrogated by the police in connection with the allegation that he armed some thugs and in relation to other criminal activities.

The police subsequently accused him of making an attempt to commit suicide by jumping out of the vehicle conveying him and falling on the ground, with a threat to implicate the police for his supposed death.

He was also said to have resisted a further attempt by the police to re-arrest him with the help of some persons who allegedly threatened to injure the police officers if they tried to arrest him.