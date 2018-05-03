Dino Melaye Arrives Kogi In Ambulance, Appears In Court

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has arrived Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Melaye was conveyed in an ambulance by the police authorities and has appeared before a Magistrates Court in the state.

The Senator was earlier taken to the office of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the north-central state, was guarded by armed policemen.

According to the police, Melaye is being arraigned for an alleged criminal conspiracy, causing damage to government property, attempted suicide and escape from lawful custody.

The Senator’s arraignment today follows his discharge from the National Hospital after he was confirmed fit for trial.

Melaye landed in the National Hospital after he jumped out of a moving police vehicle on April 24 while being conveyed to Kogi State.

He was also said to have resisted a further attempt by the police to re-arrest him with the help of some persons who allegedly threatened to injure the police officers if they tried to arrest him.

Earlier, the lawmaker had survived an attempt made by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to facilitate his recall after the verified signatories to the petition for his recall fell short of requirements.

The verification exercise which took place on April 28, climaxed a victory for the embattled Senator following the inability of the signatories to meet the requirements.

For it to have been considered successful, 50 per cent, plus one of the signatories to the petition had to be verified.

However, based on the results announced by Professor Ukertor Gabriel Moti, the Declaration Officer for the exercise held in the senatorial district, indicated that only 18,742 of the 189,870 of the signatories to the petition for the Senator’s recall were verified by INEC.