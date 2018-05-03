Fire Guts Alagbon Injection Substation In Lagos
The Alagbon Injection Station in Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, was gutted by fire in the early hours of Thursday.
According to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), the fire started around 5:00 am.
The company told Channels Television that the Fire Service arrived within five minutes but without water/chemical to extinguish the fire.
They, however, later succeeded in putting it under control.
Confirming the development, Public Relation Officer of Eko Disco, Godwin Idiemudia, said a loud bang was heard in the early hours of the day.
More to follow…