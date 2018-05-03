Kenya Appoints French Coach To Head National Team

Frenchman Sebastien Migne has been named Kenya’s new football coach, filling a post left vacant by the February departure of Belgian Paul Put.

Migne, 45, signed a three-year deal and arrives from Congo-Brazzaville where he helped guide the national side to its first African Cup of Nations since 2000.

“It’s a new challenge for me. This is a new country, but I am ready from next Sunday to see the local players and start work immediately,” said Migne.

His first task is to ensure Kenya’s qualification for the 2019 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

In the group stage, Kenya has been drawn against three-time champions Ghana as well as Ethiopia and Sierra Leone, with both winner and runner-up qualifying for the finals.

“We have a big challenge with Ghana,” said Migne, whose Congo side drew with the Black Stars in September before being defeated in the second leg.

Migne previously worked as an assistant to French manager Claude Le Roy for nine years.

