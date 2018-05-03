Saraki Pledges 1% Of Budget To Improve Health Sector

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that one percent of the country’s budget will be directed towards the health sector this year.

Dr. Saraki stated this on Thursday during the 58th Annual General Conference and delegates meeting of the Nigerian Medical Association which held in Abuja.

He noted that as the elections are around the corner he admitted that politicians are tempted to focus on tertiary healthcare delivery.

The Nigerian Medical Association is the largest medical association in West Africa with over 40,000 members from 36 state branches and the federal capital territory with about 19,000 members in the diaspora.

70% of doctors practice in urban areas where only 30% of the population resides which according to the poses a great danger to primary health care delivery in the country.

The theme for this year is quality healthcare delivery: An indicator of good governance.

Also in attendance was the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who noted the efforts made by the present administration to improve primary healthcare delivery in the country.

He urged medical workers to show greater understanding in their dealings with government.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Mike Ogirima called for increased funding to engage unemployed health professionals and equip public hospitals.

The Keynote Speaker and former Minister of Health, Eyitayo Lambo said when it comes to universal health coverage as a country, Nigeria should be worried when its data is compared with data collected from countries less endowed.

Nigeria has 12 years to go before the 2030 deadline for the country to achieve universal health coverage and the challenge of poor primary health care looms especially in the rural areas.

Present and previous administrations have been accused of rhetoric and very little action in the health sector.