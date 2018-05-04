Offa Robbery: Photos Of Suspected Gang Leaders Wanted By Police

The police have declared four of the gang leaders and principal suspects believed to have masterminded the robbery attack on some banks in Offa, Kwara State on April 5.

A statement from the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood, on Friday in Abuja revealed that the photographs of the wanted suspects have been released to the public.

The police called for assistance from spirited Nigerians for information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects who have been placed on INTERPOL watch list and red alert.

They also urged other security agencies to arrest them and hand over to the nearest police station across the country.

See the photos of the suspects below: