Offa Robbery: Police Declare Gang Leaders Wanted, Release Pictures

The Nigeria Police Force has declared four of the gang leaders and principal suspects linked to the robbery attack on some banks in Offa, Kwara State.

Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood, revealed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

He noted that the photographs of the wanted suspects have been released for assistance from spirited individuals for information that can lead to their arrest, while they have been placed on INTERPOL watchlist and red alert.

See Photos Of Suspected Gang Leaders Wanted By Police

Moshood asked other sister security and safety agencies to arrest and hand them over to the nearest police station across the country.

On the other hand, he said the agencies can avail the police with any information they may have or come across about the suspects.

“Members of the general public who has any information about these wanted suspects should feel free to contact the police through the following Phone numbers 08062080913, 08126285268, 08032365122, 07056792065, 08088450152.

“Protection of the informant will be guaranteed by the police and handsome rewards in addition to the pledge of Five Million (N5,000,000) by the Kwara State Government await anyone whose information leads to the arrest of these wanted suspects,” the statement read.

The Force spokesman, however, stated that the police were making significant progress in the investigation into the robbery incident which occurred on April 5, as more than 20 principal suspects have been arrested so far.

According to him, the details of the suspect were released to the public, and the exhibits recovered from them, which include two Beretta pistols, 20 rounds of live ammunition, as well as four phones and sim cards belonging to victims, some of whom were killed during the attack.

He added that the suspects arrested were cooperating with the police in the investigation into the incident.

While the police commiserate with the people of Kwara State, Moshood said the Force would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all the perpetrators of the robbery incident were arrested and prosecuted.