Police Speak On Salary Short Payment To Personnel

The police have clarified the controversy surrounding the salary short payment to personnel for the month of April.

According to them, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) revealed that the challenge was due to a system error.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood, however, said the OAGF has assured the personnel that the issue is being promptly resolved.

The statement read, “All other issues relating to payment of salary to police personnel are being addressed. The affected personnel will according to OAGF get the salary differential paid on or before Monday, May 7, 2018.

“Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police in charge of State and Zonal Commands, and Heads of other formations and detachment in the Force have been directed by the Inspector General of Police to lecture and educate their personnel who have any complaint from payment of February, March and April 2018 salary that their complaints are being rectified.”

The police further urged the affected persons not to panic as the Force was doing everything in conjunction with OAGF to ensure that all the identified problems in the payment of salaries of police personnel across the country were resolved permanently.