PHOTOS: President Buhari In Daura For APC Ward Congress

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at his country home in Daura, Katsina State, ahead of local government and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which begin on Saturday with ward congresses.

The President was received on Friday at the airport by the state, Governor Aminu Masari, and the lawmaker representing Katsina South, Senator Abu Ibrahim, among other party stakeholders.

Congresses in all local government areas across the country will hold on May 12 while state congresses are scheduled for May 19.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, who announced the dates was silent on the date for the national convention.

He, however, promised that the party would make the announcement in June.

