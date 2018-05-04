Protesters Storm Rivers APC Secretariat, Wreak Havoc

Violence broke out on Friday as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State wreaked havoc at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Ahead of the party’s congresses across the country on Saturday, hundreds of supporters protested the alleged unacceptable development in the party.

They alleged that the APC leadership loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, plotted to shut those purportedly loyal to Senator Magnus Abe from the congresses on Saturday.

The protesters also claimed that the sale of forms to delegates was manipulated and names were written down at an unknown location.

See photos below: