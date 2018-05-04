Simi, Falz Drop Hilarious Video For ‘Foreign’

Singers, Simi and Falz have finally dropped the long-awaited music video to ‘Foreign’ , one of the songs off their Extended Play, and it will definitely leave you smiling.

This will be the first video to be released from the 7-track EP titled Chemistry which the duo released in 2016.

The colourful video shows the soft work and Jamb crooners as two locals trying to impress each other with false tales of how influential they both are.

Fans are already expressing much love, with some saying that the video gives a better understanding of the song. Watch the video below.

