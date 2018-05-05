2019 Elections: I’m Not In Politics To Amass Wealth – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday said the driving force for seeking public office should be to serve the people and see their lives improved, not for frivolity or personal ambition.

He said this while addressing supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s ward congress held at Bayagida Model Primary School in Daura, Katsina State.

“I am not in politics for fun, frivolity or to amass wealth,” President Buhari said in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

“I have always been driven by a deep sense of commitment to make a difference to the lives of our people.”

He disclosed further that the passion to serve and see real changes in the lives of Nigerians informed his choice to join partisan politics in the first place, and inspired him to contest elections in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

The President said that his decision to seek a second term in office was borne out of a deep passion to serve Nigerians, and not for personal gains.

He noted that his administration had already started the process of ensuring fairness, justice, and equity, in spite of challenges, and would work hard to consolidate on the gains.

“After my retirement from the army, or forceful retirement, I sat back and watched as events unfolded on the political turf, and realised the country needed an intervention for fairness, justice, and the inclusion of Nigerians in the issues that affect their lives,” President Buhari added.

He then called for patience, maturity and orderliness as the 2019 elections’ calendar begins to unfold, as well as urged political parties, candidates and the electorate to put the country first and always remember that victory ultimately belongs to God.

The President recalled that he went to the court so many times to challenge results of elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011, even up to the Supreme Court.

He, however, said he concluded that ultimately it was God who determines who would win elections, after which he won the poll in 2015.

Also addressing the party faithful at the gathering, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, said the process of electing the leaders of the APC at the ward level was hitch-free, orderly and based on the constitution of the party.

“What we have here are our leaders that were chosen based on consensus and we are happy that it reflects the will of the people and the APC constitution. We followed the process to also ensure that there is affirmation,’’ he said.

On his part, the Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Ward Congress, who is also the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General in the state, Ahmad El-Marzuq, urged the party leaders to remain loyal and live up to expectations.