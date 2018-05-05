APC Violence: Wike Preaches Peace, Says Politics Is Not War

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on all party members in the state to live in peace adding that politics is not war.

He described the violence that broke out on Friday by some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the secretariat in Port Harcourt ahead of the party’s congress as unfortunate.

“t is unfortunate that some politicians do not understand that politics is not war”.

In a statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor, Simeon Nwakaudu, Governor Wike was quoted as saying: “Politics is not a do or die affair. All politicians must learn to play politics by established rules “.

He also condoled with the families of those who lost their loved ones during the violence.

Governor Wike said that the fracas that claimed innocent lives ahead of the Rivers APC congress underscores what Rivers people have continued to say about the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and their Commander, Mr Akin Fakorede who has been indicted by INEC for election rigging and violence.

He pleaded with APC members to see the state as one, pointing out that it is necessary for everyone to maintain the peace that the state currently enjoys.

The governor warned hoteliers who allow their premises to be used as hideouts for illegal political activities to desist or face appropriate sanctions from the Rivers State Government.