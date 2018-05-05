Buhari Arrives APC Ward Congress

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the Bayajidda Model Nursery and Primary school, Daura Kastina state, venue of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) ward congress.

The President is in the company of the State Governor, Aminu Masari, stakeholders of Sarkin Yara, a ward he belongs to.

Contestants, delegates, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other dignitaries are also on the ground to participate in the process.

The incumbent chairman of the Sarkin Yara A ward, Aliyu Mani and 25 other officials returned unopposed following a consensus reached under a voice voting system.

The voting was facilitated by the Ward’s Elders Forum.

President Buhari arrived Daura his hometown on Friday to participate in his party’s congress.

The party’s spokesman Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement, said that Congresses in all local government areas across the country will hold on May 12 while state congresses are scheduled for May 19.

The President was received on Friday at the airport by the state, Governor Aminu Masari, and the lawmaker representing Katsina South, Senator Abu Ibrahim, among other party stakeholders.