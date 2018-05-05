Buhari Asks Party Members To Remain Loyal

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain orderly and loyal to the party as they have been for the past four years.

The President stated this on Saturday when he participated at the APC ward congress exercise at the Bayajidda Model Nursery/Primary School, Daura, Katsina state.

He, therefore, expressed hope that the APC family will be alert, keep themselves informed on what’s happening in the country and make their contributions at every level.

The ward congress exercise took place at the Sarkin Yara A ward of Daura Local Government Area, Katsina state.

It was a15 polling unit ward which had five people represented each.

The incumbent chairman of the Sarkin Yara A ward, Aliyu Mani and other 25 elected officials returned unopposed following a consensus reached under a voice voting system facilitated by the ward’s elders forum.

Also at the exercise, the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari stated the election was conducted basically in accordance with the APC’s constitution, adding that the people so far elected were duly elected under the constitution of the party.

Meanwhile, the Deputy National Treasurer of the Apc, Barrister Muhammad Zakari is comfortable with the conduct of the just concluded Congress held at the Sarkin Yara ward.

He says his presence is to ensure that every member of the party is given the opportunity and privilege to contest for any office he/she so wish to contest.

Other personalities present at the Congress are stakeholders of Sarkin Yara A ward, contestants and delegates, INEC observers, party officials and other dignitaries.

It’s hoped that this concluded ward Congress will be reflected across the whole country.