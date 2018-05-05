Ekiti APC Holds Governorship Primaries

Channels Television  
Updated May 5, 2018

 

Accreditation of delegates from 16 Local Government is in progress at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium, Ado Ekiti venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship primaries.

Thirty-three aspirants are participating in the exercise which will produce a candidate for the July 14 state governorship election.

Aspirants are seated and some of them seen in interaction with friends and allies.

Tight security has been sighted at the venue as police, men of the civil defence are safeguarding the process.

The voting arena is arranged and the atmosphere is peaceful for now.

 



