Ekiti APC Holds Governorship Primary

Accreditation of delegates from 16 Local Government is in progress at the Oluyemi Kayode stadium, Ado Ekiti venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship primaries.

Thirty-three aspirants are participating in the exercise which will produce a candidate for the July 14 state governorship election.

Aspirants are seated and some of them seen in interaction with friends and allies.

Tight security has been sighted at the venue as police, civil defence is safeguarding the process.

The voting arena is arranged and the atmosphere is peaceful for now.

At about 2:30 pm accreditation was concluded and voting was about to commence after an hour of downpour.

Voting has now commenced at 3:05 pm.

At 4: pm 2, 408 delegates were seeing voting during the exercise.

At about 5 pm, reports have it that thugs invaded the venue of the election and broken some of the ballot boxes, throwing the whole scene into confusion.

Security operatives are set to be battling to restore normalcy.