Ekiti APC Primaries, A Prove Of ‘Divided House’ – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the violence that marred the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media Lere Olayinka on Saturday, the governor described the incident as “shameful”.

He added that it was an indication that the party has become a house divided against itself and that it would fail in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti.

“The whole world can now see the so-called progressives; ordinary primary election, they can’t hold.

“It is shameful! If the party could be this violent during their own primary election, won’t they do worse things during the election proper? Fayose questioned.

He further warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be mindful of being used to allegedly manipulate the coming governorship election in favour any party.

The governor accused the APC of housing hypocrites and anti-democratic elements whom he claimed were masquerading themselves as progressives.