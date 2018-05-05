Ekiti APC Primaries: Committee Confident Of Successful Exercise

The stage is gradually getting set for the preliminary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ekiti State.

The primaries poll committee for the Ekiti election had been in the state since Thursday to takeover arrangements for the poll and meet with stakeholders in order to make a success of the exercise.

The team while inspecting the Oluyemi Kayode stadium venue of the exercise, expressed confidence that the process adopted for the primaries in which 33 aspirants will be contesting for the governorship ticket will aid a smooth exercise.

” You are all familiar with the style of our party, this will not be different. we will adopt a secret ballot system with all arrangements intact.

“The aspirants have been very cooperative and have given their words that they will abide by the rules”.

Two former governors, former members of the National Assembly, a former speaker of the state House of Assembly and three women among others are in the race.