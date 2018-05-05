Ekiti Primaries: Tinubu Denies Having ‘Anointed Candidate’

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has dismissed claims of endorsing candidates in the party’s primary election for the Ekiti State governorship poll.

He said this on Saturday while participating at the APC Ward Congress at Saint Peters Primary School, Ikeja in Lagos State.

“I have no anointed candidate,” he said. “Everyone there aspiring, and contesting are very dear members and they deserve the right to participate.”

The party chieftain commended the conduct of the Ekiti primaries, despite reports of thugs invading the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium where the exercise took place.

He said, “The feelers that we are getting is that things have been going on smoothly. I believe those in charge of the primary election in Ekiti will do the right thing. I have put my own political gear in neutral.

“I am very happy and proud of our party, All Progressives Congress, the APC. We are demonstrating to the people across the country that we are a law-abiding political party; that we believe in the tenets of democracy and that we demonstrate the openness in the congresses across the country.”

“Things are going according to plan, very open and transparent process. They queue up behind whoever they want, no pre-ordained candidate. The turn-out is very impressive. There are capable leaders over there that will see to the smooth conduct of the primaries in Ekiti,” Tinubu added.

The former governor, who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconcile aggrieved members of the ruling party in order to gather momentum ahead of the general elections, however, appealed to loyalists to conduct themselves in accordance with the law.

He noted that if there are any complaints, aggrieved members should write to the party headquarters and not react by taking laws into their hands.