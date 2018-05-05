No APC Ward Congress In Rivers, Says Magnus Abe

The lawmaker representing Rivers South East district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, says there is no ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 344 wards of the 23 local government areas in Rivers State.

In a statement by his spokesperson Parry Benson on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Senator Abe declared that there was no stakeholders’ meeting before the scheduled congress as promised by the leadership of the party in the state.

Abe, an APC governorship aspirant in the 2019 general elections, accused the leadership of the party in the state of going against the guidelines of the ward congress by allowing contestants to pick forms on the day of the congress.

He said, “The leadership of APC in Rivers State countered itself by issuing two statements today, Saturday, May 5, 2018, where it urged contestants to pick forms for the ward congress.

“The development is against the guidelines of the party’s congresses which said the purchase of nomination forms should end 24 hours before the commencement of the congress.”

The lawmaker further described the development as a fight against internal democracy in the APC and called on the national leadership of the party to intervene in the matter.

He added, “Our worry is that some leaders of the party deliberately want to obstruct the ward, local government and state congresses.

“We are appealing to the national leadership of the party to do what is right to ensure a free, fair, peaceful and credible congress in Rivers State”.