Secondus, Atiku, Others Storm Osun For PDP Rally

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar were among the party leaders who visited Osun State on Saturday.

The party leaders stormed the state to witness the PDP rally which held at the freedom park in Osogbo, the state capital.

Addressing party faithful at the gathering, Mr Secondus asked the people of the state to use their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to chase out the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as save Nigeria and her democracy.

He also urged the PDP leadership in Osun to unite among themselves and return the state to the party where it rightly belongs, noting that no amount of intimidation would deter the party from mobilising the people to do away with the APC.

Also present at the rally are former governors of Jigawa and Kaduna states, Sule Lamido and Ahmad Makarfi, as well as serving governors – Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, among other PDP leaders.

See photos below: